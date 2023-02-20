Award presented to business owner still trying to clean up from last year’s deadly flooding

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Letcher County business owner was recently recognized for her work in the ongoing flood cleanup efforts.

Earlier this month, the Letcher County Community Foundation presented the first Mountain Strong award to Gwen Christon from Isom IGA.

Christon’s grocery store was destroyed in the July 2022 flooding and she continues to rebuild hoping to open back up to the public sometime later this year.

She has been recognized locally and nationally for her efforts.

In addition to the award, the foundation also presented Christon with a check for $5,000 to go toward her rebuilding efforts.

