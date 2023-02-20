Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ Mountain Top 10 - February 20, 2023

By Austin Hicks
Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The regular season has come to an end and it’s time for district play. Here is the season’s final Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10.

Boy’s Mountain Top Ten

1. North Laurel

2. Harlan County

3. Hazard

4. Pulaski County

5. South Laurel

6. Corbin

7. Harlan

8. Pikeville

9. Pike Central

10. Magoffin County

Girl’s Mountain Top Ten

1. Pikeville

2. North Laurel

3. Lawrence County

4. Pulaski County

5. Corbin

6. Knox Central

7. Rockcastle County

8. South Laurel

9. Bell County

10. Martin County

