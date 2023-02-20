Alabama man facing serious charges after brief police chase in SEKY

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Alabama is facing charges in Whitley County after an argument ended in a police chase.

Williamsburg police responded to a complaint of an argument involving a gun at a gas pump of Grumpy’s.

After they arrived, Torrey Loftin of Montgomery, Alabama drove away. Police said he hit another car in the process and then continued to I-75.

Police added he hit a police cruiser during the chase before being stopped and arrested.

Lofton faces a host of charges including attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and robbery.

He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

