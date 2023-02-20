Active pattern taking shape for the new work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s looking like things will stay active as we head through this work week, and while it will be on the warm side, we’ll also see the potential for showers and evening thunderstorms later this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Continuing to watch one system push through the region as we head through tonight. We’ll see some showers still possible as we head into the overnight as lows stay on the milder side, into the middle 40s overnight.

Those shower chances continue through the day tomorrow as well as we watch the next system work its way along the stalled out frontal boundary. Temperatures stay mild as we head throughout the day, with highs climbing back into the lower 60s. We’ll watch a few more showers work in as a warm front starts to push into the region overnight. We continue to see lows in the upper 40s to right around 50°.

Late Week and Beyond

Unfortunately, we continue to watch a pattern that favors heavy rainfall at times as we head into the second half of the week. However, at the same time, we’ll see very warm temperatures on the way thanks to breezy conditions. Another strong storm system starts to move toward the region by Wednesday and into Thursday. We’ll clear out a bit ahead of it on Wednesday with highs climbing into the middle to upper 70s, but showers feature prominently in the forecast as we head into Wednesday night as this disturbance pushes through. Lows stay in the middle 50s.

It looks to be a warm day on Thursday, with more breezy conditions in place. Strong southwesterly breezes and sunshine will drive temperatures to near 80º ahead of one final push of colder air that tries to move in for the end of the work week and the weekend. We look dry for a time on Friday with highs in the lower 50s before showers work back in for the weekend as highs climb back into the lower 60s.

