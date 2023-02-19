‘We’re back at square one’: flooding damages Colson Civic Center before community event

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Colson Civic Center was flooded with over five feet of water in July.

But recent heavy rain carried mud into the event space again.

The civic center has been a place for supply distribution since the July flood while renovating from their own damages.

Right before they were to have an Easter egg hunt for the community, mud tore through the building again.

Martin Holbrook with the Colson Civic Center said the process has been frustrating.

”Had everything ready, and we got hit by this second round of water, and as you can see, everything got kinda muddied up. So, we’re back at square one. Not as bad as the first time, but still again it’s mud,” Martin Holbrook said.

Holbrook also said they plan to have the Easter egg hunt outside of the center, but they will not be able to use their building.

