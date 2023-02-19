Wayne County man arrested after deputy finds more than 28 grams of meth

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron announced a Monticello man was arrested following a drug investigation.

On Sunday, a deputy noticed a car traveling on Guinn Drive with no visible license plate.

The deputy pulled the car over and found Zachery E. Lair behind the steering wheel.

During the traffic stop, officials said Lair admitted to driving with a suspended driver’s license.

The deputy said he also noticed a bag of a crystal substance in the front seat of the car.

The crystal substance, weighing 28.5 grams, tested positive for meth.

Lair was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

He faces several charges, including drug trafficking.

