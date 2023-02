LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the top players in North Laurel history is on to the next level.

Jaguar guard Ryan Davidson announced Saturday that he is committed to the University of the Cumberlands.

Davidson is averaging 18.3 points per game and 5.6 rebounds so far this season. He has over 2,000 points in his career.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.