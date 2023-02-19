Multiple people arrested in drug busts in Campbell Co.

Three people were arrested from two different drug busts in Campbell Co., according to officials with the sheriff’s office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two drug busts resulted in three arrests, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Criminal Investigation Division executed two narcotics search warrants last week.

On Thursday, deputies executed a warrant at 2019 Demory Road in LaFollette and confiscated drugs from the property.

John William Hatcher was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I and II for resale, possession of schedule VI and drug paraphernalia, according to officials.

On Wednesday, the division executed a search warrant at 136 Log Lane in Jacksboro for the second time in less than a month, according to officials.

Brenda Darlene Albright and Sarai Michal Keelean were arrested.

Albright was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes. Keelean was charged with possession of schedule 1 narcotics, possession of schedule III for resale, possession of a prescription without a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

“Sheriff Barton would like to commend our Criminal Investigation Division on another successful execution of a narcotics search warrant which lead to the arrest of two individuals,” officials said.

He also thanked the community for their support and the information they provided to deputies.

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 17, 2023

