Man arrested in connection to stabbing in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County man was arrested on Saturday in connection to a stabbing.

Deputies responded to a fight complaint at a home in southern Whitley County off of Buck Creek Road.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. The woman was taken to Baptist ER for treatment.

A man assault victim was also found at the home. He also required medical attention.

The suspect, 45-year-old William Young, was found at the scene. Deputies said they found him near the weapon he is accused of stabbing the woman victim with.

Young is also accused of stabbing a dog outside of the home.

Young was arrested and charged with assault, burglary, unlawful imprisonment and cruelty to animals.

