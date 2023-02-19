Man arrested in connection to stabbing in Whitley County

WHITLEY STABBING
WHITLEY STABBING(WHITLEY COUNTY SHERIFF)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County man was arrested on Saturday in connection to a stabbing.

Deputies responded to a fight complaint at a home in southern Whitley County off of Buck Creek Road.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. The woman was taken to Baptist ER for treatment.

A man assault victim was also found at the home. He also required medical attention.

The suspect, 45-year-old William Young, was found at the scene. Deputies said they found him near the weapon he is accused of stabbing the woman victim with.

Young is also accused of stabbing a dog outside of the home.

Young was arrested and charged with assault, burglary, unlawful imprisonment and cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
Kentucky State Police investigating Perry County murder
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
American Idol winner from Eastern Kentucky to headline Poke Sallet Festival
High Water Flooded road generic
Multiple counties declare States of Emergency
Reed Sheppard during the Titans Rockets Summer High School Shootout in Shelbyville on Jun. 17,...
Mr. and Miss Basketball candidates announced
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care

Latest News

Wayne County Arrest
Wayne County man arrested after deputy finds more than 28 grams of meth
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
Three people were arrested from two different drug busts in Campbell Co., according to...
Multiple people arrested in drug busts in Campbell Co.
Three people were arrested from two different drug busts in Campbell Co., according to...
Multiple people arrested in drug busts in Campbell Co.