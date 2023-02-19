Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new study found that contracting COVID-19 could give you strong protection against reinfection for up to 10 months.

“Right now we’re in a much better place. We don’t have as many sick people, and the hospitals are not as overwhelmed,” said Dr. Foxx, a local family physician.

While most Kentucky counties are in the green, meaning low COVID-19 community levels, nearly 30 are in the yellow, and two are in the red.

“Now we still have problems. You still have to pay attention, but we’re much better than we were,” said Dr. Foxx.

A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team found that your immune system can provide almost 90% protection against all variants for at least 10 months after a COVID-19 infection.

“Now that doesn’t mean you won’t get covid, but it means if you get covid, you’re less likely to end up in the hospital or with a severe problem with it,” said Dr. Foxx. “So yes, immunity weens a little bit, the body has other ways, other immune systems that may kick in if you’re exposed to covid.”

Even if you’ve already had COVID-19, Dr. Foxx says you should still get the vaccine.

“What you don’t want to do is take your chance and say ‘okay, if I get covid, I’m gonna be immune.’ Well you could be immune, you could also be dead. So the risk of catching covid and having a complication when you have no immunity could be severe. Could be death, could be long covid. So you still want to get vaccinated to prevent that problem,” said Dr. Foxx.

According to the CDC, 69% of the US population have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and only 16% have received their updated booster.

You can get your free COVID-19 vaccine at the Fayette County Health Department by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

