Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt for 16th loss of season

Kentucky Wildcats guard Blair Green (5) brings the ball up court during the first half of an...
Kentucky Wildcats guard Blair Green (5) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(WYMT) - Despite a solid first half, the Wildcats couldn’t get it done in Nashville.

The UK women’s basketball team dropped to 10-16 on the season with a 79-57 loss to Vanderbilt.

Blair Green finished her second straight game in double figures with 11 points. Abedola Adeyeye led the Wildcats with 13 points. Cassidy Rowe score Kentucky’s final bucket of the day and finished with two points.

The Wildcats will return to action on Thursday when they take on Texas A&M on the road.

