Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt for 16th loss of season

(WYMT) - Despite a solid first half, the Wildcats couldn’t get it done in Nashville.

The UK women’s basketball team dropped to 10-16 on the season with a 79-57 loss to Vanderbilt.

Blair Green finished her second straight game in double figures with 11 points. Abedola Adeyeye led the Wildcats with 13 points. Cassidy Rowe score Kentucky’s final bucket of the day and finished with two points.

The Wildcats will return to action on Thursday when they take on Texas A&M on the road.

