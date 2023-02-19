Active weather pattern set to return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a beautiful weekend across the mountains with plenty of sunshine, we are monitoring some changes. Rain chances and warmer temperatures are set to return.

Tonight through Monday night

Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are right around the corner. We stay dry tonight, but clouds will increase across the region. Low temperatures only fall into the mid-and-upper-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Rain chances look to return as we start the new work week. Scattered showers are possible on Monday under a mostly cloudy sky. It will not rain all day, but off-and-on showers are likely, so be sure to grab the umbrella before you step out the door. High temperatures top out in the mid-to-lower-50s.

Isolated showers look to stick around into Monday evening, but most of us should start to dry out by Monday night. Again, overnight lows only fall into the mid-and-upper-40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Feeling Like Spring

Most of your Tuesday looks dry and partly sunny. However, a warm front will move through the region by Tuesday night, and it could spark more isolated showers. Highs on Tuesday reach the upper-50s and lower-60s, while lows only dip into the upper-40s.

A warm, breezy day is on tap by Wednesday. Winds could gust up to 30 mph in some places by the middle of the week as warm air advects into the region. Highs on Wednesday soar into the lower-70s under a partly sunny sky. Similar to Tuesday, most of your Wednesday looks dry, but a cold front looks to sweep through the area by Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and this will bring another chance for rain. Lows only fall into the lower-60s.

Scattered showers are possible for the first half of your Thursday, but we start to dry out and clear out by Thursday afternoon. Another warm, breezy day is ahead. Highs reach the mid-70s by Thursday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Again, winds could gust up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures begin to tumble by Thursday night under a mostly clear sky. Overnight lows dip into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

A busy weather pattern looks to continue into Friday and the weekend.

It will be much cooler on Friday. Highs only reach the upper-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. An isolated shower can not be ruled out. Overnight lows dip into the upper-30s.

Scattered showers look possible on Saturday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs look to reach the lower-50s, and lows look to bottom out in the upper-40s.

