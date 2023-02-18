Systemwide Boil Water Advisory in place for Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One water system in Eastern Kentucky has been placed into a Boil Water Advisory.

Hazard City Manager Tony Eversole tells WYMT that the entire Hazard City Utilities water system is on a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.

In a submission to the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection, the advisory is in place due to “treatment issues at [the] water plant and high turbidity issues.”

In a Friday evening Facebook post, city officials described the advisory as “a precaution due to the recent flood.”

The advisory also comes on the heels of several inches of rain that moved through the region Thursday and into early Friday morning. That rain caused the North Fork of the Kentucky River at Hazard to crest in minor flood stage at 12:30 p.m. Friday, with a gauge level of 21.61 feet. The river level is forecast to continue dropping through the weekend.

