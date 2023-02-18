Sunshine sticks around, tracking rain chances next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A beautiful weekend is on tap across the region. Be sure to enjoy it because an unsettled weather pattern returns next week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. We stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. It will be chilly, so you may need the jacket if you have any Saturday night plans. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-30s.

A gorgeous day is on tap on Sunday! We remain dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Comfortable temperatures stick around. Highs reach the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Into Sunday night, the forecast does not change much. We stay dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures only bottom out in the mid-40s.

Unsettled Weather Pattern

Rain chances look to return as we start the new work week.

Scattered showers are possible on Monday under a cloudy sky. Temperatures remain above average. Highs reach the mid-50s, and lows dip into the mid-and-upper-40s.

Scattered showers look to continue into Tuesday. Again, temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-50s. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-40s.

Most of your Wednesday looks dry and warm. Southerly winds bring warm air and moisture into the mountains. As a result, highs soar into the lower-70s! Scattered showers will be possible by Wednesday night. Lows only fall into the lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

A stray shower or two will be possible early on Thursday, but we look to dry out and clear out by the late morning and early afternoon hours. Again, temperatures will be above average. Highs look to reach the mid-70s, but lows tumble into the mid-30s.

The forecast looks cooler by Friday. An isolated shower is possible, but most of us look to stay dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures reach the mid-40s, and lows dip into the upper-30s.

