SEKY golf course closed due to flood repair

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular Southeast Kentucky golf course is closed due to flood repair.

Management at Wasioto Winds Golf Course said a large portion of the course was covered with mud and high water because of heavy rain on Thursday.

No timeline was given on when the course will reopen.

Management said you can call the Golf Shop for updates at 606-337-1066.

