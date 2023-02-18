North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard hits 1,000 career rebounds

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Newly minted Mr Basketball candidate Reed Sheppard reached 1,000 career rebounds in the Jaguars’ 68-47 victory over Corbin.

Sheppard entered the game against the Redhounds averaging 21.8 points and 8.5 rebounds.

In mid-December, Sheppard solidified his place as North Laurel’s all-time leading scorer, breaking the previous record of 3,142 points.

