North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard hits 1,000 career rebounds
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Newly minted Mr Basketball candidate Reed Sheppard reached 1,000 career rebounds in the Jaguars’ 68-47 victory over Corbin.
Sheppard entered the game against the Redhounds averaging 21.8 points and 8.5 rebounds.
In mid-December, Sheppard solidified his place as North Laurel’s all-time leading scorer, breaking the previous record of 3,142 points.
