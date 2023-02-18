North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard hits 1,000 career rebounds

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Newly minted Mr Basketball candidate Reed Sheppard reached 1,000 career rebounds in the Jaguars’ 68-47 victory over Corbin.

Sheppard entered the game against the Redhounds averaging 21.8 points and 8.5 rebounds.

In mid-December, Sheppard solidified his place as North Laurel’s all-time leading scorer, breaking the previous record of 3,142 points.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Early morning crash kills one in Knott County
Police investigating after vape pen sends several students to the hospital
Powerball $50,000 Winner
Generic police lights
Two people facing charges for selling vape pens to minors in Whitley County
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Corbin

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - February 17, 2023
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime - February 17, 2023
The Dogs will host the 58th District tournament, facing Betsy Layne in the first round.
Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner logs 4,000th point
Kentucky scores five in the first, strikes out 14 in seven-inning victory
Kentucky baseball and softball will begin to sell alcohol this season