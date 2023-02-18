New pilot program to sell alcohol at UK baseball and softball games has Kentucky fans excited for future

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky launched a pilot program on Friday, that will allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages during the upcoming baseball and softball seasons. This program allows for the sale of beer and seltzers, and limits two beverages per transaction. Many UK fans are very excited about this addition, and say it’s a step in the right direction for UK athletics.

“Any sport you go to, everyone likes drinking alcohol and enjoying the game,” said a Kentucky fan before the UK vs. Tennessee basketball game. “I think it would make a significant amount of money for the university, and the fans would have a better experience.”

Not only could this pilot program enhance the fan experiences and benefit revenue, but many in the community hold Kentucky athletics on just as high of a pedestal as professional athletics; and think that the environment surrounding the competitions should be treated the same.

“Every major league team has access to it, so if you are 21 and up, you should be able to enjoy a beer at a game,” said Kentucky fan Erik Pedraza.

Kentucky athletics said that after this program is finished, and after hearing back from other SEC schools about their experiences with alcohol sales, the conversation could possibly expand to selling alcohol at bigger sporting events like football and basketball.

