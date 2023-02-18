Make-A-Wish Foundation gifts Knox County five-year-old with camper

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Boone Herald was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome before he was even born.

For the next year after his birth, the family spent nearly every day in hospitals trying to get the five year old help.

“Boone had a surgery at five days old. It was an open heart surgery. He had another one at five months old, and then he went into heart failure,” Boone Herald’s mom Mandi Herald said. “So, he never made it to the third surgery in the series. He actually had to be placed on the transplant list.”

Boone received a heart transplant at 11-months-old, and when he got the chance to show his family appreciation, a camper came to mind.

“He saw Camping World in the distance, and he said, ‘Mom, do you know why I picked a camper?” And I said, “Why did you pick it buddy?” And he said, “for our whole family to use,” Mandi Herald said.

The camper would have cost the family around 20,000 dollars, but they got a little help.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation stepped in.

“They had the red carpet rolled out, and when we got here, they actually, it wasn’t just the camper they had ready for us, but they also donated accessories,” Mandi Herald said.

Make-A-Wish bought the camper from Camping World in London. The Herald’s picked it up, and it has been a hit ever since.

“Last week when we brought it home, they wanted to just sleep in the driveway in it. They weren’t very picky about where the camper was parked at. They just really wanted to sleep in the camper. They didn’t care where it was,” Mandi Herald said.

They stationed it at Thompson Park in Barbourville, but the Herald family plans to take it on some adventures too.

