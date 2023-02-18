Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner logs 4,000th point

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Feb. 17, 2023
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Kensley Feltner entered the final home game of her high school career with 3,996 points. Those last four to reach a milestone came in mere minutes.

Newly minted Miss Basketball candidate Kensley Feltner reached 4,000 career points in the Lady Bulldog’s 61-58 victory over Greenup County.

The Dogs will host the 58th District tournament, facing Betsy Layne in the first round.

