Kentucky State Police investigating Perry County murder

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Detectives with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an early morning shooting in Perry County.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, troopers responded to a home on Gambill Drive in Hazard.

When they arrived, officials said they found Ryan Whitaker, 29, in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

After an investigation, detectives said Whitaker was arguing with Troy Campbell, 27, and the argument escalated. They said Campbell shot and killed Whitaker.

Campbell was arrested and taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

He was charged with one count of murder.

The incident remains under investigation.

