High School Scoreboard - February 17, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from across the mountains as the regular season continues to wind down.
Boys
Buckhorn 77, Oneida Baptist 75
North Laurel 68, Corbin 47
Betsy Layne 86, East Ridge 73
Floyd Central 68, Belfry 56
Middlesboro 68, Red Bird 21
Model 67, Powell County 59
Owsley County 72, Cordia 40
Perry Central 94, Estill County 55
Magoffin County 100, Phelps 65
Pikeville 79, Paintsville 46
Johnson Central 85, Prestonsburg 71
Lawrence County 70, Raceland 67, double overtime
Russell County 73, Rockcastle County 64
Morgan County vs. Clay County, canceled
Leslie County vs. Jackson City, canceled
Knott Central vs. Shelby Valley, postponed
Girls
Clay County 63, Middlesboro 39
Danville 77, South Laurel 70
East Ridge 51, June Buchanan 42
Knox Central 74, Corbin 66
Lawrence County 61, Greenup County 58
McCreary Central 55, Williamsburg 46
Owsley County 62, Lynn Camp 29
Perry Central 94, Estill County 55
Pike Central 66, Martin County 57
Pikeville 76, Paintsville 41
Rockcastle County 52, Russell County 28
Prestonsburg 55, Raceland 46
Somerset 60, Garrard County 39
Southwestern 64, Harlan County 29
West Carter 66, Powell County 54
Pineville 71, Whitley County 49
Knott Central 1, Hazard 0, forfeit
