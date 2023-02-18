High School Scoreboard - February 17, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from across the mountains as the regular season continues to wind down.

Boys

Buckhorn 77, Oneida Baptist 75

North Laurel 68, Corbin 47

Betsy Layne 86, East Ridge 73

Floyd Central 68, Belfry 56

Middlesboro 68, Red Bird 21

Model 67, Powell County 59

Owsley County 72, Cordia 40

Perry Central 94, Estill County 55

Magoffin County 100, Phelps 65

Pikeville 79, Paintsville 46

Johnson Central 85, Prestonsburg 71

Lawrence County 70, Raceland 67, double overtime

Russell County 73, Rockcastle County 64

Morgan County vs. Clay County, canceled

Leslie County vs. Jackson City, canceled

Knott Central vs. Shelby Valley, postponed

Girls

Clay County 63, Middlesboro 39

Danville 77, South Laurel 70

East Ridge 51, June Buchanan 42

Knox Central 74, Corbin 66

Lawrence County 61, Greenup County 58

McCreary Central 55, Williamsburg 46

Owsley County 62, Lynn Camp 29

Perry Central 94, Estill County 55

Pike Central 66, Martin County 57

Pikeville 76, Paintsville 41

Rockcastle County 52, Russell County 28

Prestonsburg 55, Raceland 46

Somerset 60, Garrard County 39

Southwestern 64, Harlan County 29

West Carter 66, Powell County 54

Pineville 71, Whitley County 49

Knott Central 1, Hazard 0, forfeit

