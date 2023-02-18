CIEE holds foreign food tasting for Laurel County community

International food tasting
International food tasting(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Council on International Education Exchange, known as CIEE, held a foreign food tasting at the Laurel County Public Library.

Foreign exchange students from across the world gave Kentuckians a taste of snacks from their native countries, and also compared them to food here in America.

German exchange student Linnea Rameil said sugar is a big difference between European and American food.

”Candy here is really sweet, and candy in Germany is not as sweet, I would say. Also, I think you guys have a lot of fast food here that we don’t have in Germany. I would say that’s like the biggest difference,” Linnea Rameil said.

Rameil and her fellow exchange students at the event all go to schools in the Cumberland Valley area.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Early morning crash kills one in Knott County
High Water Flooded road generic
Multiple counties declare States of Emergency
Reed Sheppard during the Titans Rockets Summer High School Shootout in Shelbyville on Jun. 17,...
Mr. and Miss Basketball candidates announced
Vicco car crash
Perry County car crash sends one person to the hospital
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
American Idol winner from Eastern Kentucky to headline Poke Sallet Festival

Latest News

Recent flooding has couple worried about road conditions in Breathitt County
Boone Herald with his sister, Brynlee.
Make-A-Wish Foundation gifts Knox County five-year-old with camper
Arrest
Kentucky State Police investigating Perry County murder
Wasioto Winds Golf Course
SEKY golf course closed due to flood repair