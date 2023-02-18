CIEE holds foreign food tasting for Laurel County community

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Council on International Education Exchange, known as CIEE, held a foreign food tasting at the Laurel County Public Library.

Foreign exchange students from across the world gave Kentuckians a taste of snacks from their native countries, and also compared them to food here in America.

German exchange student Linnea Rameil said sugar is a big difference between European and American food.

”Candy here is really sweet, and candy in Germany is not as sweet, I would say. Also, I think you guys have a lot of fast food here that we don’t have in Germany. I would say that’s like the biggest difference,” Linnea Rameil said.

Rameil and her fellow exchange students at the event all go to schools in the Cumberland Valley area.

