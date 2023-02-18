Boy, 12, dies after collapsing during football practice, family says

A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey. (Source: WABC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (CNN) - A mother says she is wanting answers after her son collapsed and died during football practice.

Elijah Jordan Brown-Garcia, 12, was reportedly running drills last week when he collapsed and became unresponsive.

“Somebody on the phone for 911 or an ambulance should have said to do palpitations on his chest,” Raven Brown, Elijah’s mother, said.

Elijah’s younger brother was also participating in the practice session.

“I don’t think he caught his breath that he needed to get. So, when he got up, he passed out,” Mekhi Stradford, Elijah’s brother, said.

Raven Brown is pushing for all youth sports coaches to be trained in CPR, as she is devastated after losing her 12-year-old son.

“He [Elijah] had so much further to go and so much more time he was supposed to be here,” she said.

Elijah’s mother said her son had an infectious smile and died doing what he loved.

She has also set up a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Early morning crash kills one in Knott County
Police investigating after vape pen sends several students to the hospital
Powerball $50,000 Winner
Generic police lights
Two people facing charges for selling vape pens to minors in Whitley County
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Corbin

Latest News

Olivia live at the Expo - 5:30 p.m.
Olivia live at the Expo - 5:30 p.m.
Trooper Name - February 17, 2023
Trooper Name - February 17, 2023
Flooding in Whitley County - 4:00 p.m.
Flooding in Whitley County - 4:00 p.m.
Big Sandy Flooding - 6:00 p.m.
Big Sandy Flooding - 6:00 p.m.
Whitley County Flooding - 6:00 p.m.
Whitley County Flooding - 6:00 p.m.