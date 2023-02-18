Big first half lifts Kentucky in season sweep of Tennessee

Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) drives ahead of Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) during the...
Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) drives ahead of Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats needed another big win, and they delivered.

Kentucky took advantage of poor first half shooting by Tennessee to beat the Volunteers 66-54.

Cason Wallace led UK (18-9) with 16 points, 12 of them in the first half. Oscar Tshiebwe added 16 as well, 10 of those coming from the free throw line.

Foul trouble doomed the Volunteers late, with Kentucky scoring 23 points from the foul line.

Kentucky will be back in action on Wednesday when they take the trip to Florida to take on the Gators. Tip set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

