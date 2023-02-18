American Idol winner from Eastern Kentucky to headline Poke Sallet Festival

American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - An American Idol winner from the mountains has been chosen as the headliner at one Eastern Kentucky festival.

Louisa-native Noah Thompson, who won season 20 of American Idol last May, has been selected to headline the Saturday night festivities at the 68th annual Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan, officials with the festival committee announced Friday.

Thompson will perform at the festival in downtown Harlan on Saturday, June 3 at 9:00 p.m.

The Poke Sallet Festival is scheduled for June 1-3.

