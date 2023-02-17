WATCH: WYMT Game of the Week: Pike Central vs. Martin County

By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Another exciting matchup on the WYMT Game of the Week, this time, our crew heads up to the Big Sandy!

You can catch all the action as the Pike Central Hawks take on the Martin County Cardinals in Inez.

You can watch the game on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check your local listings for the channel number in your area. If you don’t have H&I, you can also watch all the action on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

