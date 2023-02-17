UK Hoops fall to Georgia in next-to-last home test

Blair Green scored 14 in Kentucky's win over Ohio.
Blair Green scored 14 in Kentucky's win over Ohio.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky fought hard in the final frame but could not pull off a win over Georgia in the next-to-last home game of the season.

Blair Green led the scoring effort with 12 points, as season-leading scorers Robyn Benton and Maddie Scherr were benched with injuries.

The Dogs led 21-16 heading into the locker room, and with an 11-0 run led by fifteen after three. Kentucky answered with an 11-0 run of their own, but ran out of time to stage a comeback.

UK-Georgia Box Score
UK-Georgia Box Score(UK Athletics)

Kentucky travels to Vanderbilt on Sunday, February 19 at 3 p.m.

