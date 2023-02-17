UK Hoops fall to Georgia in next-to-last home test
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky fought hard in the final frame but could not pull off a win over Georgia in the next-to-last home game of the season.
Blair Green led the scoring effort with 12 points, as season-leading scorers Robyn Benton and Maddie Scherr were benched with injuries.
The Dogs led 21-16 heading into the locker room, and with an 11-0 run led by fifteen after three. Kentucky answered with an 11-0 run of their own, but ran out of time to stage a comeback.
Kentucky travels to Vanderbilt on Sunday, February 19 at 3 p.m.
