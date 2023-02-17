Town residents given all clear to use water again

The Fort Gay Water System issued a do-not-consume advisory Monday.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST
FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A do-not-consume advisory issued Monday, Feb. 13 was lifted Thursday in Fort Gay, according to a release from Fort Gay Water.

“Samples have been analyzed and cleared for use,” the release states.

The advisory was put in place after some customers complained Monday morning about their water smelling like diesel or oil.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources was among agencies involved with the investigation of the water system.

