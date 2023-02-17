Multiple counties declare States of Emergency

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Following heavy rain in the area Thursday and early Friday morning, some counties in Eastern Kentucky have declared a state of emergency.

Flooding, rockslides, and road washouts in Letcher County have led to Judge-Executive Terry Adams to declare a local State of Emergency for the county.

Clay County also declared a State of Emergency Friday afternoon.

Lawrence County issued a State of Emergency as well.

The States of Emergency will allow for quick response to any issues that need to be resolved in the wake of the late week heavy rain.

