Southern Kentuckians affected by high water issues

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a rude awakening Friday morning for some people in Southern Kentucky.

They were told to leave their homes because water outside was getting too high, with boats and rescue workers coming to get them. These people have had to spend all day outside of their homes.

Water was being pumped out of Freeman Hollow Road Friday, hours after a dozen people were evacuated or rescued from their homes. Samantha Walden was one of them.

“I woke up from my sleep at 3am,” she said. “With my neighbor knocking on my door.”

She said others were taken by boat to safety, but some animals were not as fortunate.

“2 dogs ended up…they died. They were in the yard. We share a driveway,” Walden added.

The Whitley County Emergency Management Director says most of the problems were caused by a stopped up culvert. The Cumberland River is wider Friday, but did not jump its banks nor cause major problems in Williamsburg or elsewhere.

As for Walden, she said she’s never seen this happen before.

“It was really scary to see everyone’s property,” Walden said. “Everything in front of me was engulfed in water.”

Her home was spared most of the damage because it’s higher on a hill, but water surrounded other homes.

“To know that the only way out is to have a lifeboat come get you is a traumatic experience,” she said.

She says others who didn’t want to wait on the boats simply climbed the hill behind their homes to higher ground.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after vape pen sends several students to the hospital
Powerball $50,000 Winner
Generic police lights
Two people facing charges for selling vape pens to minors in Whitley County
generic crash
Early morning crash kills one in Knott County
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Corbin

Latest News

Flooding in Whitley County - 4:00 p.m.
Flooding in Whitley County - 4:00 p.m.
Olivia live at the Expo - 4:00 p.m.
Olivia live at the Expo - 4:00 p.m.
Olivia live at the Expo - 4:00 p.m.
2023 Southeastern Kentucky Boat and RV Show kicks off in Corbin
Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting.
Name of KSP trooper involved in shooting released