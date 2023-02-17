Southern Kentuckians affected by high water issues

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a rude awakening Friday morning for some people in Southern Kentucky.

They were told to leave their homes because water outside was getting too high, with boats and rescue workers coming to get them. These people have had to spend all day outside of their homes.

Water was being pumped out of Freeman Hollow Road Friday, hours after a dozen people were evacuated or rescued from their homes. Samantha Walden was one of them.

“I woke up from my sleep at 3am,” she said. “With my neighbor knocking on my door.”

She said others were taken by boat to safety, but some animals were not as fortunate.

“2 dogs ended up…they died. They were in the yard. We share a driveway,” Walden added.

The Whitley County Emergency Management Director says most of the problems were caused by a stopped up culvert. The Cumberland River is wider Friday, but did not jump its banks nor cause major problems in Williamsburg or elsewhere.

As for Walden, she said she’s never seen this happen before.

“It was really scary to see everyone’s property,” Walden said. “Everything in front of me was engulfed in water.”

Her home was spared most of the damage because it’s higher on a hill, but water surrounded other homes.

“To know that the only way out is to have a lifeboat come get you is a traumatic experience,” she said.

She says others who didn’t want to wait on the boats simply climbed the hill behind their homes to higher ground.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.