School districts across the Big Sandy close due to excessive rain, flood risks

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, many school districts across the Big Sandy region made the decision to dismiss early due to flood watches and warnings as well as excessive rain. In Johnson County, the decision was made around 11:30 a.m. and all students were headed home by 1 p.m.

“We definitely did not want to risk students not being able to make it home safely or have a bus approach water or get caught into an area trapped with water,” said Johnson County Assistant Superintendent Noel Crum. “We wanted to make sure that we try to get every student home safely before any type of emergency happens.”

Soon after the decision was made to dismiss all Johnson County schools early, calls began to come in about rising rivers and streams within the county.

“We did have a call that there was some significant flooding out in the Wittensville, Tudor Key area North US-23 from Paintsville,” said Johnson County/Paintsville Emergency Management Director Gary McClure.

This particular area of the county is in the same area as W.R. Castle Memorial Elementary School, further affirming the decision of many school districts across the region.

“Turned out to be a great decision because as you can see now, definitely, we would not be able to get some of our students home if we had not made that decision earlier,” said Crum.

McClure added that, as of 5 p.m., waters had not yet affected any significant roads in the county and no homes had been damaged, but he hoped for a break in the weather.

“Hopefully that creek will have a little bit of time maybe to run down,” said McClure. “It comes up really fast, but you know, in these cases, if the rain lets up a little bit it’ll run down pretty fast.”

McClure added that it was important for folks to remain weather aware throughout the overnight and into Friday and to stay aware of your surroundings if you do have to be out.

