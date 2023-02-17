Recap with photos and videos: Mid-February flooding in EKY

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While the water got high in a lot of areas Thursday night into Friday morning, so far, we have not gotten any reports of water getting back into homes.

We have had multiple reports of roads still submerged by water and even though the rain has ended, the rivers will take another day or so to crest before they start going down.

Let’s start with how much rain we picked up in the last 48 hours.

During that time frame, many locations in our region received between 2 and nearly 5″ of rain.

Here are some of the highest rain totals that were observed in our region in the last 48 hours on the Kentucky Mesonet sites. (WYMT Weather)

In addition to the totals on the graphic above, here is what some of the other Mesonet sensors in our area picked up:

Frenchburg (Menifee County): 3.32″

Hindman: 3.22″

Whitley City (McCreary County): 3.20″

Morehead: 3″

Black Mountain (Harlan County): 2.94″

Barbourville: 2.80″

Dorton (Pike County): 2.52″

Whitesburg: 2.50″

Monticello: 2.36″

Several rivers have active Flood Warnings and will have those until they crest late Friday or sometime on Saturday. Here are the four in the region that will crest in minor or moderate flood stage during that time period.

Several rivers in our region are above flood stage right now and still rising. These are the four locations that are expected to crest the highest and when they are forecast to do that. (WYMT Weather)

You can see the status of the river in your area here.

Whenever flooding is a possibility, we always preach not to drive through flood water, to Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Unfortunately, each time we have an event like this, some folks ignore that advice and do it anyway. This happened Thursday night two counties in our region.

Thankfully, the drivers of both the SUV in Magoffin County and the tractor-trailer in Johnson County were able to get out ok, but it could have ended much worse. It is never a good idea to try it. There is always another way you can go.

Thank you to Austin Gibson in Salyersville and Trish Pack in Oil Springs for sending the videos below to us.

Many of you also shared scenes from your areas on social media in the last couple of days. One that caught our attention was a possum swimming through flood water in Knox County.

Here is a gallery with some of the pictures we have cleared for use so far. If you would like to submit your pictures and videos, please click here and add them to the February 2023 Flooding bubble.

