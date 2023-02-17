Perry County car crash sends one person to the hospital

VICCO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries following a car crash in Vicco.

First responders received a call at 12:28 p.m. The crash involved two cars and happened near the Vicco Primary Care Center.

Both vehicles have since been towed away.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

