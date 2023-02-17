Name of KSP trooper involved in shooting released
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of the trooper involved in a Floyd County shooting earlier this month.
Officials with the Kentucky State Police say Trooper Billy Ball conducted a traffic stop on US 23 in Prestonsburg on Feb. 3. Ball stopped the vehicle because it matched the description of the one involved in a reported domestic violence incident.
During the stop, the driver, Glenn Bays, reportedly attempted to reach for a firearm.
Ball used his agency-issued gun to stop Bays.
Bays was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ball is a three year veteran with KSP. He has been placed on administrative leave.
