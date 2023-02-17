Mr. and Miss Basketball candidates announced

Reed Sheppard during the Titans Rockets Summer High School Shootout in Shelbyville on Jun. 17, 2022.(Alex Walker/WKYT)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - It’s that time of year in the Commonwealth. The Mr. and Miss Basketball candidates have been announced.

Within the mountains, nine players have been selected as Region Players of the Year.

On the boys side, North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard earned 13th Region Player of the Year, McCreary Central’s Kyle Stephens earned 12th Region Player of the Year, Wolfe County’s Sawyer Thompson earned 14th Region Player of the Year and Pikeville’s Rylee Samons earned 15th Region Player of the Year.

On the girls side, Southwestern’s Ayden Smiddy earned 12th Region co-Player of the Year, North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore earned 13th Region Player of the Year, Leslie County’s Courtney Hoskins and Hazard’s Abby Maggard both earned 14th Region Player of the Year and Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner earned 15th Region Player of the Year.

Mr. and Miss Basketball will be announced on March 19.

