Knott Countians fear rebuilding setback after Thursday flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some Knott Countians are trapped after last night’s flood which destroyed temporary bridges connecting hollows to main roads.

Knott County District Four Magistrate Calvin Waddles said they were only 25% through rebuilding after the July flood, but after Thursday, they are dealt with another setback.

“A lot of the roads, it’s undermined them again. Even right down to there was a complaint about a school bus in Hollybush that until we can re-establish a portion of the road, we can’t even get a school bus out,” Calvin Waddles said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Dozens of bridges have been swept away, leaving multiple people stranded at their homes.

“The creeks spilled over. It was getting to the point where it was gonna be, if those pipes didn’t come out when they did, if it didn’t come out all at once, it would’ve been a major problem,” Carl Slone, who was stranded after the July flood and is once again, said.

What Slone witnessed has been a concern for officials and locals since the temporary bridges were installed.

“It’s like a low water crossing, and any time that you have several tiles that’s together. Any type of debris that washes down these tiles, it blocks them and then the next thing you know, you got a dam and it just washes the crossing out,” Calvin Waddles said.

Dozens of people are unable to get to work or to the grocery store, and it feels like they are reliving a nightmare.

“Yeah it is very frustrating. You know, I told you there were maybe 17 to 20 people, and my sister says that one house has nine people, and I only counted four. So, there’s more than 20 people, probably 25 people with no access,” Carl Slone said.

Knott County officials are urging state legislators to continue funding flood relief efforts in the area. Knott County Attorney Tim Bates said they are over one million dollars in debt to contractors who have worked to rebuild communities.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.