Kentucky Utility truck stranded by flood water

By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky Utility truck became stranded in Bell County Friday morning by flood water.

The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene on Hwy 221 in the Stoney Fork Community.

The truck was headed towards Harlan County.

Officials with the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department say the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and walk safely down the railroad tracks to a fire truck.

The Bell County Rescue Squad was also paged out for a coal truck operator that became stuck in the same location.

