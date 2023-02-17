Kentucky baseball and softball will begin to sell alcohol this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky Athletics will begin sales of alcoholic beverages at baseball and softball home games during the upcoming seasons, UK Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart has announced.

The pilot program for the alcohol beverage sales will include beer and seltzer products, sold in cans or cups, sales will have a limit of two per transaction.

Kentucky’s home baseball schedule at Kentucky Proud Park begins Tuesday, February 21 against Evansville. UK softball at John Cropp Stadium begins Wednesday, March 8 vs. Dayton.

For more information head to ukathletics.com: http://bit.ly/3k5shrY

