Kentucky baseball and softball will begin to sell alcohol this season

Kentucky scores five in the first, strikes out 14 in seven-inning victory
Kentucky scores five in the first, strikes out 14 in seven-inning victory(UK Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky Athletics will begin sales of alcoholic beverages at baseball and softball home games during the upcoming seasons, UK Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart has announced.

The pilot program for the alcohol beverage sales will include beer and seltzer products, sold in cans or cups, sales will have a limit of two per transaction.

Kentucky’s home baseball schedule at Kentucky Proud Park begins Tuesday, February 21 against Evansville. UK softball at John Cropp Stadium begins Wednesday, March 8 vs. Dayton.

For more information head to ukathletics.com: http://bit.ly/3k5shrY

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after vape pen sends several students to the hospital
Powerball $50,000 Winner
Generic police lights
Two people facing charges for selling vape pens to minors in Whitley County
generic crash
Early morning crash kills one in Knott County
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Corbin

Latest News

Reed Sheppard during the Titans Rockets Summer High School Shootout in Shelbyville on Jun. 17,...
Mr. and Miss Basketball candidates announced
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - February 16, 2023
Blair Green scored 14 in Kentucky's win over Ohio.
UK Hoops fall to Georgia in next-to-last home test
Knott Central's new floor just before the Patriots' opening game against Letcher Central.
Court at Knott Central to be named after BB King