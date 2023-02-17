High School Scoreboard - February 16, 2023

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only a few games remain in the high school basketball regular season.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Belfry 60, East Ridge 58

Corbin 77, Lynn Camp 56

Clay County 85, Knox Central 50

Danville 92, Somerset 58

Harlan County 75, Barbourville 70

OBI 57, Owsley County 54

South Laurel 59, LCA 50

Southwestern 73, Mercer County 70 (overtime)

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Clay County 71, Barbourville 57

Danville Christian 62, Rockcastle County 57

Jackson County 59, Bell County 57

Mercer County 55, Southwestern 42

North Laurel 76, Owsley County 64

Pulaski County 48, Boyle County 39

Whitley County 65, Lynn Camp 47

Wolfe County 73, Lee County 43

