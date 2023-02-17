High School Scoreboard - February 16, 2023
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only a few games remain in the high school basketball regular season.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Belfry 60, East Ridge 58
Corbin 77, Lynn Camp 56
Clay County 85, Knox Central 50
Danville 92, Somerset 58
Harlan County 75, Barbourville 70
OBI 57, Owsley County 54
South Laurel 59, LCA 50
Southwestern 73, Mercer County 70 (overtime)
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Clay County 71, Barbourville 57
Danville Christian 62, Rockcastle County 57
Jackson County 59, Bell County 57
Mercer County 55, Southwestern 42
North Laurel 76, Owsley County 64
Pulaski County 48, Boyle County 39
Whitley County 65, Lynn Camp 47
Wolfe County 73, Lee County 43
