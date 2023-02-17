Flooding closes Corbin street

Flooding on Master Street in Corbin, Ky. on Thursday, February 16, 2023
Flooding on Master Street in Corbin, Ky. on Thursday, February 16, 2023(Corbin Fire Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky city is the latest to be dealing with the aftermath of Thursday’s heavy rain.

High water closed part of Master Street in Corbin Thursday evening as heavy rain continued to move through the area.

Officials with the Corbin Fire Department advised drivers to stay away from the area.

Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways, even during the daytime, because you do not know how deep the water is or if the road has washed away beneath the surface. Turn around, don’t drown.

Rain is coming to an end throughout the late evening hours Thursday, but a few more showers will be possible until the cold front moves through early Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Crews respond to crash on US 23, all lanes closed
US 23 reopened following Wednesday crash
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Five sent to hospital after bus crash
Five sent to hospital after bus crash
Police investigating after vape pen sends several students to the hospital

Latest News

flooding
JOHNSON CO. FLOOD - 6PM
KNOTT COUNTY, KENTUCKY
‘I thank God that the people have come in and helped us’: Knott County siblings reflect on recovery six months after flood
KY 52 in Breathitt County is blocked near MM 7 due to a massive rockslide. COURTESY: Kentucky...
Highway closed due to rockslide
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear names popular EKY native “Team Kentucky All-Star”