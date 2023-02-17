Flooding closes Corbin street

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky city is the latest to be dealing with the aftermath of Thursday’s heavy rain.

High water closed part of Master Street in Corbin Thursday evening as heavy rain continued to move through the area.

Officials with the Corbin Fire Department advised drivers to stay away from the area.

Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways, even during the daytime, because you do not know how deep the water is or if the road has washed away beneath the surface. Turn around, don’t drown.

Rain is coming to an end throughout the late evening hours Thursday, but a few more showers will be possible until the cold front moves through early Friday morning.

