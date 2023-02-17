FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain to snow transition possible as temps drop

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The heavy rain caused problems for some folks overnight, but as the temperatures start to drop that moisture will try to turn wintry.

Today and Tonight

After getting close to 60 yesterday, many of you are going to wake up in the low 40s or upper 30s this morning thanks to the passage of the cold front.

Rain chances will start to exit the region as we get deeper into the morning, but with the colder air filtering in and northwest winds, there is some concern that any moisture that is left or moisture that could get pulled down from the north off the Great Lakes could cause some additional issues, meaning a transition to snow.

The temps will continue dropping through the day and into the night, so the environment would be right for snow, but unless it comes down quickly, accumulation is highly unlikely, except maybe in the very highest elevations above 2000 feet due to warm ground temperatures. However, three models are trying, emphasis on trying, to show light spotty accumulations across the region.

I said all of the above to say this: Scattered snow showers are possible later today and they could have some light accumulations with them. It’s a wait-and-see at this point. I definitely wouldn’t get my hopes up for anything more than flakes flying at times. The one thing I can guarantee is that it will be chilly. We will fall into the low to mid-30s this afternoon and into the 20s overnight as the skies clear.

Extended Forecast

The weekend looks much-improved weather-wise. We expect to see a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 on Saturday and close to 60 on Sunday.

Scattered rain chances and much milder temperatures dominate the headlines for much of next week. We are watching a possible cold front next Thursday that could cause some noticeable changes. We’ll keep you posted on that.

Have a good weekend!

