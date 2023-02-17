Elkhorn City floods for fourth time since Jan. 2022

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elkhorn City has been impacted by flood waters four times in the past year.

Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor said, “I’ve never seen anything like what has happened in the past 12 months.”

Although no homes have been reported as damaged during the most recent flooding, Opal Puckett, 69 of Elkhorn City, is worried that her home is next.

The steady waters throughout the last year have eaten away the riverbank behind her home.

Puckett said since the July flood, she has had trouble sleeping at night knowing that her home could be flooded next.

