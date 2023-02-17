Eastern Kentuckians on edge as heavy rain moves through

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The images of rushing water in Breathitt County are unnerving to many in the area, just seven months after deadly flash flooding hit the county extremely hard.

On Belch Fork Road, the creek ran even with the pavement Thursday night, even washing out the road to several homes. A man driving by the area said the last time he saw the road that high was during those floods. A woman in that neighborhood says she was on edge, especially after losing her sister in last summer’s floods.

And, not far from Belch Fork Road, road crews responded to a large rockslide that closed KY-52.

Breathitt County Emergency Management officials say that for the most part, there were no significant issues reported from Thursday’s rain and storms. They monitored areas impacted by last summer’s floods and say that while some access points were washed out, it’s nothing compared to last year.

However, it was not just in Breathitt County. A car was reported to have washed off the pavement after driving through high water in Magoffin County, something officials say you should never do.

Elsewhere in the Commonwealth, severe thunderstorms damaged a hardware store in Russell County, and Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Greg Beam told our sister station WKYT that the water level on Hinkston Creek in the county was the highest he’s seen it in five years.

“Everyone knows their own neighborhood and where water usually stands,” Beam said. “Be careful. If water is flowing over the road, just turn around. it’s not worth it. Find the back way in, keep your eyes on the road and be aware of your surroundings.”

Light rainfall is expected to continue through Thursday night before drying out on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Crews respond to crash on US 23, all lanes closed
US 23 reopened following Wednesday crash
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Five sent to hospital after bus crash
Five sent to hospital after bus crash
Police investigating after vape pen sends several students to the hospital

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky High Water - February 16, 2023
Eastern Kentucky High Water - February 16, 2023
Flooding in the Big Sandy - 11:00 p.m.
Flooding in the Big Sandy - 11:00 p.m.
W.R. Castle Memorial Elementary School is one of the many schools that were dismissed early on...
School districts across the Big Sandy close due to excessive rain, flood risks
Flooding on Master Street in Corbin, Ky. on Thursday, February 16, 2023
Flooding closes Corbin street