Eastern Kentuckians on edge as heavy rain moves through

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The images of rushing water in Breathitt County are unnerving to many in the area, just seven months after deadly flash flooding hit the county extremely hard.

On Belch Fork Road, the creek ran even with the pavement Thursday night, even washing out the road to several homes. A man driving by the area said the last time he saw the road that high was during those floods. A woman in that neighborhood says she was on edge, especially after losing her sister in last summer’s floods.

And, not far from Belch Fork Road, road crews responded to a large rockslide that closed KY-52.

Breathitt County Emergency Management officials say that for the most part, there were no significant issues reported from Thursday’s rain and storms. They monitored areas impacted by last summer’s floods and say that while some access points were washed out, it’s nothing compared to last year.

However, it was not just in Breathitt County. A car was reported to have washed off the pavement after driving through high water in Magoffin County, something officials say you should never do.

Elsewhere in the Commonwealth, severe thunderstorms damaged a hardware store in Russell County, and Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Greg Beam told our sister station WKYT that the water level on Hinkston Creek in the county was the highest he’s seen it in five years.

“Everyone knows their own neighborhood and where water usually stands,” Beam said. “Be careful. If water is flowing over the road, just turn around. it’s not worth it. Find the back way in, keep your eyes on the road and be aware of your surroundings.”

Light rainfall is expected to continue through Thursday night before drying out on Friday.

