Early morning crash kills one in Knott County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is dead following an early morning crash in Knott County.

It happened early Friday near Wolfpen Creek Road in the Mallie community.

Coroner Corey Watson tells WYMT the woman was 40 years old, but is not identifying her yet.

Her car was the only one involved in the crash.

The body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

No word on what caused it, but an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after vape pen sends several students to the hospital
Powerball $50,000 Winner
Generic police lights
Two people facing charges for selling vape pens to minors in Whitley County
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Corbin
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Man facing sex charges in case involving underage girl

Latest News

Lisa Harris sent in this photo of flooding in the Garrett community of Floyd County.
February 2023 Flooding in Eastern Kentucky
WYMT First Alert Weather
Recap with photos and videos: Mid-February flooding in EKY
Middlesboro Flooding
Dewayne Kinder-Middlesboro Flooding
Rain to snow transition possible as temps drop