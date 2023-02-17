Early morning crash kills one in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is dead following an early morning crash in Knott County.

It happened early Friday near Wolfpen Creek Road in the Mallie community.

Coroner Corey Watson tells WYMT the woman was 40 years old, but is not identifying her yet.

Her car was the only one involved in the crash.

The body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

No word on what caused it, but an investigation is underway.

