Court at Knott Central to be named after BB King

HINDMAN Ky. (WYMT) - Months after the death of the legendary head coach BB King, the Knott County Board of education has moved to name the basketball court in his memory.

King won region titles in 1979 and 1980 as a player at Knott Central and still holds the third-all-time scoring record for the Patriots.

He returned to Hindman in 2010 to coach the team that established him in the region, winning the district title in his first season. He went on to win seven 53rd District titles and five 14th Region titles as head coach of the Patriots.

King’s 2015 team was one of the most successful in school history, finishing the season 30-3 and falling in the first round of the Sweet Sixteen in overtime. From that group, Camron Justice was named 2015 Kentucky Mr. Basketball, going on to play college ball and finishing his career at Western Kentucky.

Coach King spent 12 seasons as the head coach at Knott Central. He was named head coach at Breathitt County prior to the 2022-23 season and coached his final game in the third-place game of the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

Coach BB King Court at Morton Combs Athletic Complex will see its first game in the 2023-24 season.

