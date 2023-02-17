Calmer weekend with slowly warming temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are continuing to calm down after a busy late night and morning out there, and we’ll see some chilly weather tonight. However, warmer days are ahead as we head on through the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Continuing to see clearing skies throughout the region tonight. With cold high pressure in place, we’ll continue to see very cold temperatures as we head into tonight. Lows look to fall down into the 20s as we head into the overnight hours.

High pressure, though, continues through our Saturday as we look to see some milder weather try to push back into the region. Plenty of sunshine looks likely as we see highs get back up to near normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s through the region. Overnight lows will moderate some as well, but still be chilly as we fall back to about 30° as we head into the nighttime.

Into Next Week

We’ll finish the weekend how we started it: nice. Plenty of sunshine expected on Sunday as we watch high pressure start to scoot east of the region. Because of that, highs will be a bit milder, ending up in the upper 50s to right around 60°. Clouds start to move back in, though, as we head toward the later hours of Sunday as our next system pushes into the region. We’ll be milder for overnight lows as well, near 40°.

Showers look like they’ll build back in as we head through early next week as our active pattern works into the area. So far, this looks like plain rain, late Monday, lingering into Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs look to stay mild for this time of year as we end up in the lower to middle 60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.