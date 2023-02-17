Are hazardous materials shipped by train in Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday marks two weeks since a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

As recovery efforts continue, concerns about potential health threats are rising around the country.

Railroad tracks cross through many Kentucky towns. For the transportation of freight on those rail lines, there are strict federal regulations.

When the freight train was derailed in Ohio two weeks ago, not only did it raise concerns about hazardous material regulations but also concerns about health.

“I have not seen any data yet on these bi-products,” said Dr. Erin Haynes with the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health at UK College of Public Health. “You know the chemicals that formed when they were at these high temperatures in the fire and how far that spread is, how far they went. So is there a concern? There’s lots of questions. I want to know. I think we should know.”

Norfolk Southern, along with other railroad companies that come through Kentucky, like CSX Transportation, all have to follow railroad safety regulations.

CSX Transportation says safety in their communities and employees is their highest priority. However, they say they do not disclose materials being transported to the public for safety and security reasons.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, Homeland Security, and the transportation security administration all regulate the transportation of hazardous materials. Those hazardous materials are categorized into nine groups by the U.S. Department of Transportation. This determines how they’re packed and processed.

Right now, Dr. Haynes says the chemicals in Ohio are predominately settled out.

“We should never say we’re done looking at this community for potential exposures and health impacts. Some may not occur until later,” said Dr. Haynes.

Although not involved in the Ohio derailment, in a statement from CSX transportation, they say they also work closely with first responders and regulatory agencies to ensure proper planning and safety in these situations.

