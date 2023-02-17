2023 Southeastern Kentucky Boat and RV Show kicks off in Corbin

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Come one, come all to the Corbin Arena for a look at all the latest boats and recreational vehicles as the outdoor season will soon be upon us!

Our Olivia Calfee spent Friday afternoon at the 2023 Southeastern Kentucky Boat and RV Show and talked to some people involved.

The event runs through 7:00 p.m. Friday, 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 12:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

