2023 Southeastern Kentucky Boat and RV Show kicks off in Corbin

Olivia live at the Expo - 4:00 p.m.
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Come one, come all to the Corbin Arena for a look at all the latest boats and recreational vehicles as the outdoor season will soon be upon us!

Our Olivia Calfee spent Friday afternoon at the 2023 Southeastern Kentucky Boat and RV Show and talked to some people involved.

The event runs through 7:00 p.m. Friday, 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 12:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

