Two people facing charges for selling vape pens to minors in Whitley County

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:11 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A store clerk and business owner of a store are accused of selling vape pens to minors.

Sierra Lloyd and Vishalkumar Patel work at the Kwik Shop on Main Street in Williamsburg.

They are both charged with illegally distributing vape products to a minor under 18.

The store is across the street from Williamsburg Independent Schools.

Police say two were cited and will appear in court in the coming weeks.

