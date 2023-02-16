Tickets for Keeneland’s spring meet going fast

Tickets for Keeneland’s spring meet going fast
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets for the upcoming spring meet at Keeneland went on sale Tuesday, and officials say they are going fast.

“Keeneland marks the beginning of spring for most people who live here in central Kentucky,” said Keeneland Senior Director of Operations Kara Heissenbuttel.

Every day moves closer to spring, and spring in Kentucky means one thing; days spent at the Keeneland race track.

Tuesday marked the true beginning of the season, with spring season tickets going on sale.

Heissenbuttel shared that, in just two days, select tickets have already sold out.

”Our dining rooms did sell out rather quickly, but there are still tickets available,” Heissenbuttel said. “We have our reserved grandstand seating available on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and we still have general admissions tickets every day.

Tuesday’s sale hit record numbers, making it the largest ticket sale in Keeneland’s history.

“The demand that we saw this year, this spring, was the highest that we’ve ever seen before,” Heissenbuttel said.

Heissenbuttel speculates that this increase in sales would have to do with the new additions coming to the track this spring, such as the upgrades coming to the tailgating lot that guests refer to as “the hill.”

“We are now going to offer the hill on Sundays with programming, so you’ve got a jumbo screen, live music, food trucks, betting, and it’s the perfect way to tailgate and experience the races,” said Heissenbuttel.

Buyers who did not receive the tickets they wanted are advised to keep an eye out for buyers who return their tickets and sign up for the waitlist, as some spots may become available.

“When those tables or tickets get returned, we go straight to the waitlist and try to fulfill those requests of our fans and tickets will become available,” Heissenbuttel said.

Employees say they are ready to get back to the races and have fans fill the stands this spring.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Crews respond to crash on US 23, all lanes closed
US 23 reopened following Wednesday crash
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Five sent to hospital after bus crash
Five sent to hospital after bus crash
University of the Cumberlands
‘God is doing great things here’: SEKY students inspired to organize revival

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear names popular EKY native “Team Kentucky All-Star”
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear releases new flood relief information in Team Kentucky update
Coach Cal Post-Mississippi State
A controversial bill dealing with transgender and human sexuality issues in schools was debated...
Senate passes controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ issues in Ky. schools