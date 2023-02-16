Tickets for Keeneland’s spring meet going fast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets for the upcoming spring meet at Keeneland went on sale Tuesday, and officials say they are going fast.

“Keeneland marks the beginning of spring for most people who live here in central Kentucky,” said Keeneland Senior Director of Operations Kara Heissenbuttel.

Every day moves closer to spring, and spring in Kentucky means one thing; days spent at the Keeneland race track.

Tuesday marked the true beginning of the season, with spring season tickets going on sale.

Heissenbuttel shared that, in just two days, select tickets have already sold out.

”Our dining rooms did sell out rather quickly, but there are still tickets available,” Heissenbuttel said. “We have our reserved grandstand seating available on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and we still have general admissions tickets every day.

Tuesday’s sale hit record numbers, making it the largest ticket sale in Keeneland’s history.

“The demand that we saw this year, this spring, was the highest that we’ve ever seen before,” Heissenbuttel said.

Heissenbuttel speculates that this increase in sales would have to do with the new additions coming to the track this spring, such as the upgrades coming to the tailgating lot that guests refer to as “the hill.”

“We are now going to offer the hill on Sundays with programming, so you’ve got a jumbo screen, live music, food trucks, betting, and it’s the perfect way to tailgate and experience the races,” said Heissenbuttel.

Buyers who did not receive the tickets they wanted are advised to keep an eye out for buyers who return their tickets and sign up for the waitlist, as some spots may become available.

“When those tables or tickets get returned, we go straight to the waitlist and try to fulfill those requests of our fans and tickets will become available,” Heissenbuttel said.

Employees say they are ready to get back to the races and have fans fill the stands this spring.

